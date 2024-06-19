PM Modi on 2-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday

As the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kashmir have almost been finalised, the PM during his stay in Srinagar will lay the foundation stone of 84 development projects in J&K to the tune of ₹3,300 crore. As the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Kashmir have almost been finalised, the PM during his stay in Srinagar will lay the foundation stone of 84 development projects in J&K to the tune of ₹ 3,300 crore. (PTI File)

The PM will visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 20 and 21. According to PBI statement, on Thursday at around 6 pm, Modi will participate in ‘Empowering youth, transforming J&K’ event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

“The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J&K. He will also launch competitiveness improvement in agriculture and allied sectors project (JKCIP),” the statement said, adding that on Friday at around 6.30 am, he will participate in 10th International Yoga Day event at SKICC in Srinagar and he will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP yoga session thereafter.

High-level security arrangements will be in place for two days in the city, especially around the SKICC where the main functions will be held. Officials said that around 9,000 people, mostly students and sportspersons, will participate in the yoga event. Even similar events will be held at other places in J&K. Various departments have been asked to hold similar functions in different parts of Kashmir. This is going to be PM’s second visit to Srinagar in the last three months. Earlier in May, Modi had addressed a big rally at Bakshi stadium Srinagar.

Officials said the event “Empowering youth, transforming J&K” is a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing progress and providing inspiration to young achievers. On the occasion, the Prime Minister will inspect stalls and interact with young achievers of J&K.

The PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 84 major developmental projects valued at more than ₹1,500 crore. The inaugurations will include projects related to road infrastructure, water supply schemes, and infrastructure in higher education etc. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects like improvement of Chenani-Patnitop-Nashri Section, development of Industrial Estates and construction of 6 Government Degree Colleges.”

The statement said that the PM will also launch the competitiveness improvement in agriculture & allied sectors (JKCIP) Project worth ₹1,800 crore. “The project will be implemented in 90 blocks across 20 districts of J&K and will have the project outreach of 300,000 households covering 15 lakh beneficiaries,” the statement said, adding that the Prime Minister will also distribute appointment letters to more than 2,000 persons appointed in government service.

“The celebration aims to unite thousands in the practice of yoga, promoting health and wellness on a global scale. Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga celebrations at various iconic locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York. This year’s theme “Yoga for self and society” highlights the dual role in fostering individual and societal wellbeing. The event will encourage grassroots participation and the spread of yoga in rural areas,” the statement said.