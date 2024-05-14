PM Modi to address rally in Haryana’s Gohana on May 18

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Saturday in Gohana of Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala said on Monday. Gohana in Sonepat is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies. (HT File)

Barala had said on Sunday that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on Thursday and in Karnal and Rohtak on Friday.

The BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik in Sonepat and fielded Rai assembly segment MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, who is pitted against Congress’ Satpal Brahmchari.

Barala, who is a convenor of the Lok Sabha election management committee in Haryana, said the BJP’s election campaign is going on in full swing. The voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.