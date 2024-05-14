 PM Modi to address rally in Haryana’s Gohana on May 18 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi to address rally in Haryana’s Gohana on May 18

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2024 06:38 AM IST

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala had said on Sunday that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on Thursday and in Karnal and Rohtak on Friday

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Saturday in Gohana of Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Subhash Barala said on Monday.

Gohana in Sonepat is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies. (HT File)
Gohana in Sonepat is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies. (HT File)

Barala had said on Sunday that Union home minister Amit Shah will hold rallies in Gurugram on Thursday and in Karnal and Rohtak on Friday.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BJP dropped its sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik in Sonepat and fielded Rai assembly segment MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, who is pitted against Congress’ Satpal Brahmchari.

Gohana in Sonepat is located in the vicinity of Rohtak and Karnal parliamentary constituencies.

Barala, who is a convenor of the Lok Sabha election management committee in Haryana, said the BJP’s election campaign is going on in full swing. The voting for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase of general elections on May 25.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / PM Modi to address rally in Haryana’s Gohana on May 18

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On