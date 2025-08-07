PM Modi to flag off Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat train on Aug 10

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a new Vande Bharat train between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station of Jammu Division of northern railway and Amritsar railway station of Ferozepur division via Jammu-Pathankot-Jalandhar Vyas, said officials. The train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister virtually through video conference. (File)

The train will be flagged off by the Prime Minister virtually through video conference.

This Vande Bharat Train will provide a comfortable and faster travel experience to the passengers going to ShriMata Vaishno Devi Katra, said officials

This train number 26406 will run from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Amritsar Railway Station and train number 26405 will run from Amritsar Railway Station to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

It will run six days a week except Tuesday.

Train number 26407 will depart from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:40 am and reach Amritsar at 12:20 pm. On the way it will stop at stations like Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City, Vyas etc.

Similarly, train number 26405 will depart from Amritsar at 16:25 pm and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 22.00 pm. On the way this train will stop at railway stations like Vyas, JalandharCity, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu etc.

Through this train, passengers can visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and return to their station in less time, the officials added.