PM Modi to lay stone of AIIMS in Rewari today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari on Friday and lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra Mustil Balkhi village. The AIIMS in Rewari will be the 22nd such project to be established by the Centre in the country. The hospital will be spread over 210 acres and will be constructed at an estimated amount of ₹1,650 crore. This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Haryana after the farmers started protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders pressing for various demands, including a minimum support price for their crops and loan waiver of cultivators and labourers. This is PM Modi's first visit to Haryana after the farmers started protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders pressing for various demands.

The medical institute will be equipped with facilities including the hospital complex with 720 beds, medical college with 100 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, Night shelter, guest house, auditorium, etc. The other facilities include patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities.

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh had been raising the demand of AIIMS and its construction announcement was made in the 2019-20 Union budget. Initially, the government wanted to set up AIIMS at Manethi village but later the project was shifted to Majra Mustil Balkhi village as the Manethi fell under the Aravalli forest area and the forest department raised objections.

Gurugram member of Parliament and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about ₹5,450 crore.

“The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge into the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City,” he added.

He said that the Prime Minister is fulfilling all pending demands of AIIMS in Rewari, which provides medical treatment to southern Haryana and Rajasthan people. This will give jobs to 3,000 people directly and 10,000 indirectly.

As per a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra, which is spread over 17 acres and built with a cost of ₹240 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of doubling Rewari-Kathuwas rail line, which covers 27.73 km; doubling of Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 Km); doubling of Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 Km); and doubling of Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 Km). The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line with a distance of 68 km, which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar.

Haryana BJP state chief Nayab Singh Saini said that one lakh people will attend the PM’s mega rally at Rewari after the inauguration of AIIMS.