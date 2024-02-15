PM Modi to open AIIMS, Chenab rail bridge in Jammu on Feb 20: Raina

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several developmental projects and address a public rally at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu on February 20. PM Narendra Modi (HT File)

Modi’s first visit to the region after the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 in 2019 is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to bolster its poll prospects for the upcoming general elections. This time, leaders of the saffron party have said that they were eyeing all five Lok Sabha seats in the Union Territory.

Addressing media persons in Jammu, Raina said, “PM Modi is visiting Jammu on February 20 at 11 am. He will address a rally at MA Stadium. During his visit, the PM will inaugurate several projects besides laying foundation stones of many other projects.”

He urged the people from Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Bani, Billawar, Udhampur ,Ramnagar, Reasi, Katra, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban , Rajouri and Poonch and Kashmir to turn up for the rally.

“PM Modi has opened coffers for the people of J&K, which is evident by all round development,” he said and referred to new roads,educational institutions, hospitals, AIIMS, JJM and electricity supply.

He also claimed that Modi had ended discrimination against the marginalised sections of the society, such as west Pakistan refugees, Balmiki community, Sikhs , Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, Gaddis, Sippis, other backward classes, Pandits and Kashmiri Muslims.

During his visit, Modi will inaugurate various projects, including AIIMS, Jammu, world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab, and Devika river rejuvenation project in Udhampur.