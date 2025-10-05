PM to attend event in Haryana’s Sonepat on Oct 17 to mark one year of BJP’s third term in Haryana

The Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government will hold a state-level function in Sonepat on October 17 to mark the completion of the first year of the third consecutive term of the party in power in the state since October 2014. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during an event in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sourced: X)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at this special event and dedicate development projects worth crores of rupees to the people of the state,” said the Haryana government in a statement.

An informal meeting of the Haryana cabinet was held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and reviewed the state government’s one-year achievements, ongoing development works and various other issues.

The cabinet also discussed the preparations for the state-level event to be held in Sonepat on October 17, marking the completion of one year of the current Haryana government. A government spokesperson said that the October 17 event will provide an opportunity to showcase the government’s achievements and developmental initiatives.

On Saturday the informal cabinet meeting was convened after the completion of the “seva pakhwada”, during which cabinet members assessed the state’s progress and discussed the implementation of upcoming projects and plans.

In a statement chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said that in October last year, the people of Haryana elected the Bharatiya Janata Party government for the third consecutive term with a strong mandate. “As the present state government is slated to complete one year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will grace the special event in Sonepat on October 17 and unveil new development schemes and projects for the people of the state,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister shares a special bond with Haryana. Saini said that over the past year, the Prime Minister visited the state twice, giving fresh momentum to its development.

On December 8, 2024, Prime Minister launched the Bima Sakhi Yojana from Panipat and on April 14, 2025, on the occasion of Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti, he flagged off the first flight from Hisar to Ayodhya from Haryana’s Maharaja Agrasen Airport. On the same day, Saini said, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of a new 800 MW thermal power unit in Yamunanagar being built at a cost of ₹7,000 crore.

“These initiatives have given new impetus to the state’s progress. The upcoming visit of the Prime Minister will further accelerate Haryana’s pace of development,” Saini said.