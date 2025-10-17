Police arrest 11 absconders in Sopore, Ganderbal

In a major crackdown against absconders, police have apprehended 11 individuals who had been evading arrest for several years in Sopore and Ganderbal, including two wanted in a 1999 criminal case.

A police team from police post bus stand, Sopore, apprehended Hilal Ahmad Siraj son of Abdul Rasheed Siraj resident of Sidiq Colony Sopore and Abdul Rasheed Siraj son of Juma Siraj resident of Sidiq Colony Sopore, both involved in case FIR No. 311/1999 U/S 376, 109 RPC of Sopore police station. “The duo had been evading arrest since 2011 and were finally traced and arrested after sustained efforts. In a separate operation, Nazir Ahmad Beigh son of Gull Beigh resident of Botingoo Sopore was apprehended by Warpora police post. He was wanted in Case FIR No. 120/2013 U/S 379 RPC & 6 Forest Act of Sopore police station and had been absconding since 2018,” police spokesman said, adding that after completion of legal formalities, all the arrested absconders were produced before the competent court. “The court remanded the two accused of the 1999 case to district jail Baramulla, while the third accused was lodged in sub-jail Sopore.”

Meanwhile in Ganderbal, police apprehended eight absconders who were wanted in connection with criminal cases and had been evading arrest since from years. The arrested have been identified as Alam Din Khatana of Anderwan Lar, involved in FIR No. 187/1995 U/S 7/25 IA Act, Nazir Ahmad Takad of Wangath Kangan involved in FIR No. 84/1990 U/S 451, 366 RPC, Mohd Lateef Takad of Wangath Kangan, involved in FIR No. 84/1990 U/S 451, 366 RPC, Mohd Shareef Khatana of Wangath, Kangan involved in Case FIR No. 84/1990 U/S 451,366 RPC of P/S Kangan, Mohd Yaqoob Takad of Wangath, Kangan, involved in case FIR NO. 84/1990 U/S 451,366 RPC of P/S Kangan, Mohd Amin Takad of Machkani Wangath involved in Case FIR No. 84/1990 U/S 451,366 RPC of P/S Kangan, Mohammad Qasim Khatana of Machkani Wangath involved in case FIR NO. 84/1990 U/S 451,366 RPC of P/S Kangan and Showket Ahmad Bhat of Urpash Ganderbal involved in case FIR No. 21/2015 U/S 379 RPC of P/S Kangan.

“These individuals had been absconding for decades and were finally traced and apprehended by Ganderbal police after persistent efforts and technical surveillance. All eight accused persons were produced before the Court in Ganderbal for further legal proceedings,” police spokesperson said.