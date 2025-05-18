Menu Explore
Police arrest 23 Bangladeshis living illegally in Nuh

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 18, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living without valid documents were arrested during a raid at a brick kiln in Haryana’s Nuh district, police said on Saturday.

Four men, six women, and 13 minors were working as labourers at the brick kiln in Baajdaka village, they said. (HT File)

Four men, six women, and 13 minors were working as labourers at the brick kiln in Baajdaka village, they said.

According to a Nuh police spokesperson, the raid was conducted on the basis of a tip-off. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were staying in the district without any legal documents.

The process to ascertain how and when they entered India is underway. Action is being taken against them as per law, the spokesperson said.

The police have also appealed to brick kiln owners and local business operators to ensure mandatory police verification of their employees.

Such action against illegal intruders will continue in the district, the official said.

Earlier on May 12 Hansi police detained 39 Bangladeshi nationals, including 11 women and 14 children, who were residing illegally at a brick kiln situated on Tosham road. According to police officials, the Bangladeshis had entered India illegally and were working at the brick kiln for the last one month.

