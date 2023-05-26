Chandigarh: 2 minors among 4 held for snatching phone

Police have arrested four persons, including two juveniles, for snatching a mobile phone near Mauli Complex Community Centre on May 22. The complainant, Shakil Ahmed, 40, of Mauli Complex, had informed the police that he was returning home after work from Rajiv Colony, when four youths snatched his phone in Sishemwali Gali near Mauli Complex Community Centre. (Getty images)

The two juveniles, aged 16 and 17, were caught near the booth market in Mauli Complex, and the other accused, Tushar, 18, and Rohit, 20, both from Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, were arrested from behind the tubewell in Mauli Park on Wednesday.

Police recovered the snatched mobile phone from the possession of Rohit.

The complainant, Shakil Ahmed, 40, of Mauli Complex, had informed the police that he was returning home after work from Rajiv Colony, when four youths snatched his phone in Sishemwali Gali near Mauli Complex Community Centre. The snatchers also took out ₹500 from his shirt’s pocket before fleeing.

A case under Section 379A (theft) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station following his complaint.

The 17-year-old accused was also found involved in a case registered under Sections 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery), 452 (house-trespass), 34 (act done in furtherance of common intention), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 379-A (snatching) of the IPC at the Mauli Jagran police station on October 24, 2022, and another registered under the Arms Act on April 8, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON