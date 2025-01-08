Menu Explore
Police attach residential property of peddler in Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 08, 2025 06:28 AM IST

Police said that in a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, police in Anantnag have attached the double-storey house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar son of Satkipora

Police on Tuesday attached property worth 1 crore under the NDPS Act in Anantnag of a known drug peddler.

Property worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore under the NDPS Act was attached in Anantnag of a known drug peddler. (File)
Property worth 1 crore under the NDPS Act was attached in Anantnag of a known drug peddler. (File)

Police said that in a significant action against drug trafficking and its financial networks, police in Anantnag have attached the double-storey house of Khurshid Ahmad Dar son of Satkipora.

“The property, built on 1 Kanal of land and valued at approximately 1 crore, was attached under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act. The house has been linked to proceeds of drug trafficking. The accused is implicated in a major narcotics case registered under FIR No. 47/2019 at Srigufwara police station, involving the recovery of substantial quantities of contraband substances,” the spokesman said adding that decisive step underscores J&K Police’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace and dismantling the economic framework supporting illegal narcotics trade. “The action aims to deter criminal activities and protect society from the adverse effects of drug abuse,” spokesperson said.

