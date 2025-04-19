Police attach vehicle of terrorist’s aide under UAPA

Police on Friday attached vehicle of a terrorist associate under UAPA. Police said that in its efforts to dismantle the terror-ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a vehicle belonging to a terrorist associate under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). Police on Friday attached vehicle of a terrorist associate under UAPA. Police said that in its efforts to dismantle the terror-ecosystem, Srinagar Police has attached a vehicle belonging to a terrorist associate under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA). (HT File)

“A motorcycle bearing registration number PB17A-3362 (Chassis No. 379870, Model year 2007), in the possession of an individual namely Fahad Bashir Siddiqui of Akilmir Khanyar has been attached by Srinagar Police,” the spokesman said, adding that this decisive action has been carried out under Section 25 of the UAPA, as part of ongoing investigations linked to case FIR No. 55/2021 registered in Police Station MR Gunj.

The spokesman said that notices prohibiting the sale, transfer, or rental of the attached vehicle under legal procedures have been duly served in accordance with the law. “The attachment was executed by a duly constituted police team in full compliance with the laid down legal procedures,” he added.