Husband, kin booked for assaulting doctor in Sector 69

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 20, 2023 02:46 AM IST

Police have booked a Sector 69 resident and his eight family members for assaulting and molesting his wife, and causing her miscarriage.

The doctor said on Sunday, she rushed to Sector 69, Mohali, on learning that her husband, along with his relatives and accomplices, was throwing her belongings out of the house (Stock photo)
The victim, a doctor, complained at the Phase-8 police station, that she got married on March 19, 2022. But within months of marriage, her in-laws started physically harassing her, leading to a miscarriage.

She said due to the domestic violence, she moved back to her parents’ house in Sector 67, and would visit her in-laws’ house in Sector 69 routinely for cleaning.

The doctor said on Sunday, she rushed to Sector 69 on learning that her husband, along with his relatives and accomplices, was throwing her belongings out of the house. When she confronted them, they assaulted her and tore off her clothes in the melee.

On her complaint, police booked her husband, and his eight relatives and accomplices, including a woman, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 354 (molestation), 354-B (disrobing woman), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) and 148-149 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code.

