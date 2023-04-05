Police frisk suspicious elements at bus stands

The police on Tuesday conducted a special operation at all bus stands across the state for searching and rounding-up suspicious persons for their verification. The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav. The operation was conducted on the directions of DGP Gaurav Yadav (HT Photo)

More than 5,000 police personnel under the supervision of SPs were involved in the operation at the bus stands in the state, while ensuring minimum inconvenience to them.

Over 2,000 people were checked during the operation conducted at 150 bus stands in the state.

ADGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said SP-rank officers were deputed to conduct frisking of people at bus stands.