Police demolish boundary wall of plot belonging to criminal in Haryana’s Nuh

Published on Dec 10, 2022 01:14 AM IST

Police on Friday demolished a boundary wall built on a 1,500 square feet plot belonging to a notorious criminal in Raipuri village here.The wall was demolished in the presence of a magistrate, said police

The Nuh police had earlier also demolished properties of six other criminals. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
ByPress Trust of India, Nuh

Police on Friday demolished a boundary wall built on a 1,500 square feet plot belonging to a notorious criminal in Raipuri village here.

Sahid alias Sujauddin, who owns the plot, has been also involved in two dozen cases of dacoity, robbery, kidnapping, and theft, said police.The accused had bought the land from the proceeds of his criminal activities and illegally built a wall around it, they said.

The wall was demolished in the presence of a magistrate, said police.The Nuh police had earlier also demolished properties of six other criminals.”The demolition drive will continue against the properties of gangsters and criminals who illegally bought them from proceeds of crime. We are preparing the list of properties of such criminals,” said Varun Singla, Superintendent of Police, Nuh.

