Police inspector caught red-handed taking ₹5 lakh bribe in Kurukshetra

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) have arrested a criminal investigation department (CID) inspector for allegedly accepting a ₹5 lakh bribe from a complainant in return for allowing mining vehicles to move between Yamunanagar and Karnal without interference. The official was arrested and booked under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Rajesh Kumar posted with the CID and was on duty in Yamunanagar.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) the action followed a complaint by a Karnal resident who alleged that the inspector demanded a monthly payment from operators of mining vehicles plying on the Yamunanagar-Karnal route.

According to the complaint, the inspector initially demanded ₹10,000 per vehicle monthly to allow them to pass without obstruction. Following negotiations, the amount was allegedly reduced to ₹7,000 per vehicle on September 19.

The complainant told the ACB that around 70 vehicles were involved and a monthly payment of about ₹5 lakh was agreed upon. After receiving the complaint, the ACB team led by inspector Harjinder Singh in-charge of the Kurukshetra unit laid the trap at Umri Chowk, where the inspector was allegedly caught while accepting ₹5 lakh from the complainant.

He was arrested and booked under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 308 (2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The agency said the prescribed procedure under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 was followed during the operation.