Police raids premises of terrorist associates in Srinagar

Police said the aim of these raids was to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities of terrorists. “The searches were carried out at the 21 residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) affiliated with proscribed terrorist organisations, in connection with ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),” the police spokesman said, adding that the coordinated search operations were conducted across various areas of Srinagar, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.

“The searches were conducted in accordance with due legal procedure, in the presence of executive magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior officers of J&K Police.The objective of these operations was to seize incriminating material such as documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to ongoing investigations.”

The spokesman further said that these raids also form part of a broader intelligence-gathering exercise aimed at pre-empting and disrupting any conspiratorial or terrorist activities threatening public peace and national security. “This decisive action underscores the commitment of Srinagar police to identify and take firm legal action against all individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities. Police remains resolute in its mission to preserve peace, stability, and public order in the city. Anyone found abetting or assisting in unlawful or violent activities will be dealt with strictly under the law,” the spokesman said.