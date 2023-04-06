A police patrol party seized 178 boxes of illicit liquor, being transported from Barwala to Panchkula, from a tempo in Ramgarh on Tuesday. The driver, identified as Nishan Singh from Chamkor Sahib in Ropar, was arrested. 178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

The police, while patrolling, had received a tip about the tempo carrying the illicit liquor and set up a naka near the Mankian bus stand. The driver was carrying a permit. The police found discrepancies in the registration number listed on the permit with and that of the vehicle carrying the liquor.

A case was registered under the Excise Act at the Chandimandir police station.