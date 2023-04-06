Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

178 boxes of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 06, 2023 12:03 PM IST

A police patrol party seized 178 boxes of illicit liquor, being transported from Barwala to Panchkula, from a tempo in Ramgarh on Tuesday

A police patrol party seized 178 boxes of illicit liquor, being transported from Barwala to Panchkula, from a tempo in Ramgarh on Tuesday. The driver, identified as Nishan Singh from Chamkor Sahib in Ropar, was arrested.

The police, while patrolling, had received a tip about the tempo carrying the illicit liquor and set up a naka near the Mankian bus stand. The driver was carrying a permit. The police found discrepancies in the registration number listed on the permit with and that of the vehicle carrying the liquor.

A case was registered under the Excise Act at the Chandimandir police station.

