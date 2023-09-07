News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu: Two Pakistani flags attached with ballons found in Udhampur

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Sep 07, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Police on Thursday seized two Pakistani flags attached with helium filled balloons from two separate villages in Udhampur district, said officials.

Ramnagar SHO, inspector Sohan Singh said, “A Pakistani flag tied with over 100 helium filled balloons was found tangled in a tree in Payala area of Sunetar Panchayat. The locals had first spotted it.”

He informed that a police party reached the spot and removed it.

Similarly, another Pakistan flag with over 200 helium filled balloons was found from Majalta in the district on Thursday.

Udhampur SSP Vinod Kumar said the flags accidentally crossed over to Udhampur. On Wednesday, Pakistan celebrated its Defence Day and the flags with balloons were released from across the border.

“They, it seems, drifted with the wind and fell at Payala and Majalta,” the SSP said.

Nothing incriminating was found from the flags, he added.

On August 15, flag of a political party of Pakistan was found in a farmland in Ramgarh sector of Samba district. The flag belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

