Police teams rescue 5k tourists, 1,800 stranded vehicles in Himachal

Around 5,000 tourists and 1,800 vehicles, stranded on a stretch between Solang Valley to the Atal Tunnel, were rescued by police teams on Saturday, said Manali deputy superintendent of police (DSP) KD Sharma. Owing to snowfall Rohru-Chanshal-Dodra road, and Deha -Chopal road are blocked while Rohru to Rampur road is blocked near Sungri. The local administration is urging people to be cautious (HT Photo)

Fresh snowfall threw life out of gear as many roads have been blocked and vehicular movement halted at some places of the districts due to slippery conditions.

Thunderstorm was observed in Shimla, Sundernagar, Kangra, Palampur and Jot on Friday night. Sangla in Kinnaur received 38.5 cm of snowfall while Bharwain in Una recieved 7 mm of rainfall.

As per the MeT department, higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh are very likely to continue to receive many spells of moderate snowfall with few heavy spells till the Sunday forenoon. Heavy rainfall/snowfall is also likely over at isolated place over Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, northern parts of Mandi, Lahul-Spiti, Kinnaur and northern parts of Sirmaur districts till Sunday morning.

The lower hills of the state are very likely to continue to receive few spells of light rainfall with one or two moderate spells till midnight of Saturday, while mid hills of Himachal are very likely to continue to receive few spells of light rainfall/snowfall with one or two moderate spells till Sunday morning.

Severe cold day conditions continue to prevail over many parts of the state while fresh spells of cold wave, dense fog and ground front very likely to start over lower hills/plains of state from December 30 morning.

Shimla city and adjoining areas continue to experience intermittent light spells of precipitation till midnight on Saturday with low visibility conditions.