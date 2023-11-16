Police unearth pilferage of essential items in Samba; 2 held

Police on Thursday unearthed big pilferage of essential commodities and arrested two accused in Samba district, officials said. They also seized two LPG tankers and 41 LPG cylinders . Police with the seized cylinders, LPG tankers and two accused in Samba on Thursday (HT Photo)

“Police unearthed pilferage of essential commodities and seized two tankers of Indane Gas agency and 41 big gas cylinders. Police arrested two accused red-handed while extracting gas from tankers using pipes and filling the same in the commercial gas cylinders to be sold at prices lower than the market rates,” said Samba senior superintendent of police (SSP) Benam Tosh.

A case under sections relevant sections of the Essential Commodities Act and sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter), 413 (habitually dealing in stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation has been initiated, he added.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ravi Kumar of Motlian Kalan Utterbehni and Happy Manyal of Diani in Samba district.

However, two drivers of the tankers fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness.

“They too have been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them. Some more arrests are likely in this case,” the SSP added..

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!