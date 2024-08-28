Poll activity gains momentum at Panjab University ahead of nominations

After a long weekend Panjab University (PU) campus was abuzz with political activities and announcements on the first working day after the announcement for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, as the nominations for the elections will start from Thursday. PUSU supporters during the party’s announcement of contestants for the upcoming student council election at Student Centre, Panjab University, on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Panjab University Students Union (PUSU) held the central stage, with the announcement of their candidate for the elections. Amit Banga from PUSU, who is a student of School of Communication Studies, has been fielded for the joint secretary post.

Many were taken by surprise on PUSU’s decision to contest only for the joint secretary post this time and not for president. In recent years, it was back in 2019 when they had not contested the president post of the student council.

Speaking about their chances, PUSU president Bhupinder Singh said, “Student activism has fallen in recent years and it has affected the student parties as well. Student parties also face a challenge competing with politically backed parties funding their student wings.” He hasn’t ruled out forming an alliance with other student parties before the polls.

However, PUSU’s own presidential candidate from last year, Davinder Pal Singh of pharmacy department, joined Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday in the presence of the party’s north India organising secretary Gaurav Attri. Speaking about PUSU, he said, “I felt let down after last year and felt people from my own party were not supporting me. This time I have made the switch and I will also contest the department representative (DR) elections from my department.” Attri spoke about how there is a narrative in PU that only elections of “setting” and throwing money are going on and they will change this narrative. ABVP plans to fight for all four seats of the PUCSC this time and the panel will be announced on Wednesday.

Vehicles impounded by police

While PUSU had organised their event, an impromptu car rally was carried out by some of its members on the varsity campus. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) central Gurmukh Singh who had come for checking stopped some vehicles near the Student Centre. Around four vehicles were impounded by police after it was found that they were being driven by outsiders. Around seven such people were identified by police. Singh said they will ensure that outsider vehicles don’t come to PU and the police department will take relevant action against offenders.

PUSU president Bhupinder Singh said he had spoken to all members to maintain discipline before their event and said it was unfortunate.

Sath party also organised an event to announce their vice-president (V-P) candidate at the Student Centre on Tuesday. Karandeep Singh who is a student in the human rights department in PU has been fielded as their V-P pick. Senior Sath member and former president Jodh Singh was also present on the occasion. He discussed how his party will continue to strengthen its base and challenge for the V-P seat this year rather than making a foray for the president seat. He also added that Sath will not form an alliance with any other party.

More panel announcements are expected on Wednesday for other major parties including National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS). Filing of nominations will start on Thursday while the final list will be displayed on Friday.