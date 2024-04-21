Polluted groundwater a health hazard for Gaunspur residents

The residents of Gaunspur have alleged that the villagers, including children, are suffering from various skin problems, Hepatitis A/E and hair issues because of consuming groundwater polluted by the Buddha Nullah. Former sarpanch (panchayat head) Sukhdev Singh said that the water supply to the village is only for a for four hours a day, 7am to 9 am and 5 pm to 7pm, which is inadequate for daily use. Residents allege that they have to use the groundwater polluted by Buddha Nullah as the four-hour supply by the water and sanitation department is inadequate. (HT Photo)

He said that because of this, the villagers use water from other sources, such as handpumps and borewells. The residents allege that the groundwater has been polluted by the Buddha Nullah and the waste from dyeing units.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The villagers added that the foul smell from the dyeing units also cause several health ailments and make it difficult to live in the area. The village has a population of nearly 500.

Water and sanitation department junior engineer Ravinder Singh said, “The water supplied to the residents is potable and not contaminated, but we have not taken samples from the houses which have installed sumersibles at lower depths. The matter is in our knowledge and I will talk to the senior officers regarding this issue.”

Sukhdev says that over the years, many leaders came and promised to take action, but nothing has been done and the village has continued to reel under the hardships.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sahwney said, “I will direct the officers concerned to check the situation on ground so that the problems of the residents can be solved.”

Despite crores being spent on the rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, Gaunspur residents continue to grapple with access to the basic necessity of potable water. According to the residents, the pollution stemming from Buddha Nullah and dyeing units has made the environment hazardous.

Jagdev Singh, a resident, said, “We have been facing these problems for as long as I can remember. It is disheartening to see our children fall ill due to contaminated water. We feel neglected. Various leaders and officials visited the village and took water samples, but no action was taken.”

Another resident Harbhajan Singh echoed similar sentiments. “It is difficult to have faith in the electoral process when our basic needs are not being met. Our health is at risk and yet, there seems to be no urgency from the leaders to address the issues,” he said.

Sukhdev added that many villagers had moved out due to these problems. He said that to understand their plight, the officials should come live in the village for a day.

Another village resident Beant Singh said, “The bridge in our village is also in a deplorable condition as the safety walls are damaged. There are no street lights as well and it is risky for commuters and pedestrians to cross the bridge in evening hours”.

The ₹650-crore Buddha Nullah rejuvenation project, initiated in 2020, was originally scheduled for completion in 2022. However, the department had to extend the project’s deadline to March 2024 last year, citing various challenges.