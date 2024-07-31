The scanty rainfall in July has increased power consumption in Punjab by 25% compared to the corresponding period last year. July has become the highest power consumption month in the history of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL). Poor monsoon: Punjab’s power intake up by 25%

PSPCL data revealed that power consumption in the state stood at 10,037 million units (MU), which is the highest consumption in Punjab in any month.

Before this, the highest power consumption was recorded in August last year when power consumption stood at 9,685 MU.

As per PSPCL officials this is solely because of the cascading effect of weak monsoon in Punjab in July.

In 2021-22, the monthly power consumption in July stood at 8,163 MU while during the corresponding period in 2022-23, it stood at 8,095 MU. In 2023-24, July’s power consumption was 8,301 MU. This year, 2024-25, it shot up by 25% and stood at 10,037 MU in July.

The country’s nodal weather agency, India meteorological department (IMD), on Wednesday said that Punjab received 44% less rainfall in July, the highest deficiency since 2017. Of the 23 districts, 12 received more than 50% rainfall deficiency in July.

The record rise in power consumption will increase the burden of subsidy of domestic consumers and agriculture sector, which the government will have to pay to the PSPCL.

“Domestic power subsidy bill of July alone is around ₹805 crore. Given the drought-like situation in July, the subsidy bill of agriculture will be all time high. The power subsidy bill, including domestic consumers and agriculture, is estimated to be around ₹2,500 crore for the past two months. The state government has to clear subsidy bills on time, otherwise the PSPCL may face financial constraints,” said a senior PSPCL official.