Posing as worker, man steals 500g gold from jewellery shop in Ludhiana

A man pretending to be a worker stole gold worth several lakhs from a jewellery workshop in Ludhiana’s Sarafa Bazaar. The theft was caught on CCTV. The accused, who said his name was Abeer, tricked the shop owner into giving him a job and disappeared with about 500g of gold. When the shop owner checked the CCTV footage, it showed accused Abeer sneaking into the room early in the morning. (CCTV Footgae)

Naseem, the shop owner, is originally from Kolkata and runs a jewellery making workshop in Ludhiana. A few days ago, Naseem got a call from a friend named Sahib, who told him he was sending a worker for a job. Later, a man came to the shop and said his name was Abeer. He claimed that Sahib had sent him and that he wanted to learn the work before starting.

Naseem believed him and allowed him to stay. Meanwhile, he got busy with his child’s school admission. The next morning, when the workers woke up, they found a drawer broken and others left open. About half a kilogram of gold, which belonged to customers, was missing. They informed Naseem, who then called the police.

When they checked the CCTV footage, it showed Abeer sneaking into the room early in the morning. He broke one drawer, took out the gold, and used keys left nearby to open other drawers and steal more. He put the gold into an envelope and quietly left the shop.

Station house officer Daljit Singh from Division Number 4 police station said a case has been registered and they were searching for the accused. “We know who he is and are checking CCTV from nearby areas. He will be caught soon,” he said.

An FIR under Sections 305 (theft) and 331(3) (lurking house-trespass and house-breaking) of BNS has been lodged against the accused at Division Number 4 police station.