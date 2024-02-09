 Postal recruitment scam: CBI books dak sevak, asst branch postmaster - Hindustan Times
Postal recruitment scam: CBI books dak sevak, asst branch postmaster

Postal recruitment scam: CBI books dak sevak, asst branch postmaster

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 09, 2024 10:17 PM IST

These cases are in furtherance to two cases registered by the CBI earlier in the matter of postal recruitment scam involving allegations of securing jobs by submitting forged, fraudulent educational documents.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases against a former Gramin Dak Sevak, an assistant branch postmaster, posted in Hamirpur and Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh, and others in connection with postal recruitment scam in the state.

Searches were conducted at two places on the premises of both the accused in Bhiwani and Hisar in Haryana and the sleuths recovered some incriminating documents said a press note issued by the CBI.
Searches were conducted at two places on the premises of both the accused in Bhiwani and Hisar in Haryana and the sleuths recovered some incriminating documents said a press note issued by the CBI.

These cases are in furtherance to two cases registered by the CBI earlier in the matter of postal recruitment scam involving allegations of securing jobs by submitting forged, fraudulent educational documents.

It is alleged that the said accused, in a conspiracy, had forged/got forged educational qualification documents and also used the same for selection as Gramin Dak Sevaks, assistant branch postmasters in the postal department. They allegedly, thus, drew salaries wrongfully and caused loss to the department.

