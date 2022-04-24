Poultry farms in Panchkula told to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check

Dr Anil Banwala, deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying, Panchkula, on Saturday conducted inspections to assess and mitigate the mosquito menace in poultry farms of the Barwala-Raipur Rani belt . Four poultry farm each in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, seven in Naggal and two in Hangola were inspected.

Various aspects were inspected like general hygiene, cleanliness, procedures for control of adult flies and destruction of larva, use of larvicidal medicines in poultry feed and proper disposal of manure and dead birds.

“At some poultry farms, deficiencies were noticed in general cleanliness and they were directed to address them within three days,” said Dr Banwala.

​​Poultry farms were directed to maintain proper cleanliness and regularly use medicines in poultry feed and spray insecticides for destruction of adult flies.Also, they were told to follow government guideline regarding various parameters for mitigation of fly menace.