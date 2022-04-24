Poultry farms in Panchkula told to keep breeding of mosquitoes in check
Dr Anil Banwala, deputy director of animal husbandry and dairying, Panchkula, on Saturday conducted inspections to assess and mitigate the mosquito menace in poultry farms of the Barwala-Raipur Rani belt . Four poultry farm each in Barwala and Raipur Rani areas, seven in Naggal and two in Hangola were inspected.
Various aspects were inspected like general hygiene, cleanliness, procedures for control of adult flies and destruction of larva, use of larvicidal medicines in poultry feed and proper disposal of manure and dead birds.
“At some poultry farms, deficiencies were noticed in general cleanliness and they were directed to address them within three days,” said Dr Banwala.
Poultry farms were directed to maintain proper cleanliness and regularly use medicines in poultry feed and spray insecticides for destruction of adult flies.Also, they were told to follow government guideline regarding various parameters for mitigation of fly menace.
K’taka CM assures thorough investigation in PSI recruitment scam
Bengaluru: Congress legislator and former minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday released an audio clip related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, which purportedly carries a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. The Congress has asked the government to either transfer additional director general of police (recruitment) Amrut Paul or send him on leave till the completion of the ongoing inquiry by CID sleuths into the scam.
Prayagraj murders: Shivpal meets victims’ kin
PRAYAGRAJ: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) national president Shivpal Yadav reached the Sangam city on Saturday evening after getting information about the brutal murder of five people of the same family in Khevrajpur village under Tharwai police station area. After a brief halt at the circuit house at around 4pm, Shivpal Yadav directly reached the post-mortem house and met the victim's family. Shivpal said that this case should be worked out at the earliest.
Indian Army XI walk away with hockey title
Indian Army XI recorded a fine 7-6 win over Air Force XI to win the 3rd Marshal Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament held at Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh, on Saturday. Both teams were tied at 2-2 in regular time and Indian Army XI clinched the game in extra time. A total of 12 teams including Bangladesh Air Force Hockey team participated in this tournament which was organised by the Air Force Sports Control Board.
Gang makes away with garments worth ₹8 lakh in Ludhiana
Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning. Investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case. SHO Jamalpur police station, Sub-inspector Davinder Singh. Said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims' statement.
Three petitioners in hijab case skip second examination
Three Muslim girls in Karnataka's Udupi district did not appear for their mathematics test on Saturday, a day after two girls were turned away from the examination hall as they declined to remove their headscarves. All five students are petitioners in the hijab case. Almas AH, Hazra Shifa and Ayesha Pallavkar were to write the mathematics paper at Vidyodaya PU College, the examination centre for students of Government PU College in Udupi .
