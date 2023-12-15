MP Pratibha Singh accuses Centre of discriminating against Congress-ruled state

Himachal Pradesh state Congress president and Member of Parliament, Pratibha Singh, criticised the Central government’s allocation of ₹633 crore. State Congress president and Member of Parliament Pratibha Singh (HT)

Singh accused the BJP-led Centre government of discriminating against the Congress-ruled state.

She said the estimated loss due to rains and landslides in the state exceeds ₹12 thousand crore. In a statement issued here on Friday she argued that the amount released by the Central government so far represents the standard share that all states receive annually to address natural disasters.

She accused BJP officials of misleading the public on disaster relief efforts and expressed disappointment with their negative attitude towards the state’s interests. “Despite the limited resources, the state government provided all possible assistance to those affected,” she added.

Pratibha talked about a question related the Centre’s plan for special package for Himachal that she raised in the Parliament. “In response, the Central government reportedly shifted the responsibility for dealing with such disasters onto the state governments,” said Pratibha Singh adding that the Central government had acknowledged the state’s request for special financial aid, and following the initial instalment of ₹180.40 crore under the State Disaster Relief Fund, an additional ₹200 crore was released.

Pratibha Singh said the state has not received any special financial assistance from the Central government as the BJP leaders are making tall claims regarding the central assistance.