Pratibha moves EC to block parties from using Virbhadra’s name

Former Congress state president Pratibha Singh on Wednesday wrote to the chief election commissioner, requesting the poll panel to prevent the registration of any political party using the name of six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister and her husband, Virbhadra Singh. Former Congress state president Pratibha Singh

The move comes after businessman and former Congress leader Yudhvir Singh Bains announced in September that he will form a party in Virbhadra Singh’s name, seeking to provide a third alternative in the state ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

In her letter to the CEC, Pratibha pointed out that while some are trying to create parties with “Virbhadra” in their names, others are trying to use nicknames and honorifics of the veteran Congress leader, who died in 2021.

“My late husband served the state of Himachal Pradesh as chief minister for six terms and held office as a Union cabinet minister and minister on several occasions. He is remembered with great respect and affection, and he commands a large following in every part of the state. With assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh due in 2027, his name continues to carry considerable weight with the public,” she said.

Pratibha said neither she nor any member of the family had authorised, consented to or supported the formation of any political party using his name or goodwill.

“It has come to our notice through newspapers and social media that certain persons are attempting to mislead the people of Himachal Pradesh by announcing the formation of a new political party, using the name and goodwill of Virbhadra Singh. The names reportedly proposed are ‘Rashtravadi Virbhadra Congress’ and ‘Veer Congress’,” she added.

Names with “Raja,” “Bushahar” and “Raja Bushahar” that are closely associated with the name and legacy of Virbhadra Singh are also being reported, she said. Virbhadra Singh was the titular ruler of the erstwhile Bushahar princely state.

“While we have no objection to any person exercising their right to form a political party, the use or misuse of my late husband’s name, goodwill and legacy for political gains is wholly unacceptable,” she said.

She asked the ECI to take appropriate action and ensure that no political party bearing such names is approved or registered, either presently or in the future.

She also sought a personal hearing before the commission takes any decision on applications reportedly pending before it.

No one can stop me from registering the party: Bains

Bains said he had immense respect for Pratibha, but nobody can stop him from registering a party in Virbhadra Singh’s name.

“We have already initiated formalities with the ECI. Out of respect for Raja Virbhadra’s family, we will not name a candidate against Vikarmaditya Singh from Shimla rural. But we plan to contest the remaining 67 seats in the 2027 assembly elections,” he said.

He added that there was pressure on him not to float a party as it could be detrimental to Congress’ prospects in assembly polls. “We have conveyed our conditions to the Congress leadership, and if they are fulfilled, we may consider,” he added.

Bains, who calls himself a Virbhadra loyalist, has been in the spotlight primarily over legal disputes, including his arrest by the Shimla police over allegations of posting communal content on social media and an ongoing investigation into a loan controversy involving the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank.