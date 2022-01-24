Prime witness of Ambala gang war dies at PGI, Chandigarh

Three days after a Mohali-based gangster, Mohit Rana, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ambala cantonment, his accomplice and prime witness, Vishal, alias Bhola, succumbed to injuries at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Monday morning.

Bhola was referred to Chandigarh minutes after he was brought in a critical condition with multiple bullet wounds at the civil hospital in Ambala cantonment.

Rana, who died on the spot, received 24 bullet injuries, while at least 10 bullets were fired at Bhola.

Police said Bhola was on ventilator support in the emergency unit of PGIMER and was also transfused blood during treatment.

However, an important surgery to extract bullets left in his body was pending as he was not maintaining pulse and other parameters, it is learnt.

His autopsy is underway in Chandigarh and the body will be brought to his house in Ambala Cantt’s Kachha Bazaar by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, police have recovered the car used in the crime from the neighbouring district of Kurukshetra. Ambala superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the Ford EcoSport SUV belonging to the accused was found unattended at Pipli bus stand. “As established earlier, the registration number of the SUV is fake. It has also come to the fore that the same car with the original number was used in the murder of a businessman in Rohtak on January 6. We have found the original registration number and our teams are working on several leads to catch the three assailants,” Randhawa said.

CCTV cameras captured the three assailants stepping out of the SUV and firing indiscriminately.

Mohit, an aide of the Bhupi Rana gang, was killed on the spot and Vishal, alias Bhola, was grievously injured.

Soon after the murder, Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the murder through a Facebook post. Brar is said to be affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Rana gangs.