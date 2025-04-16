Principals’ promotion quota hiked to 75% in Punjab

The Punjab government has decided to increase the promotion quota for principals from 50% to 75%, paving the way for elevation of 500 teachers as principals in government schools across the state. The move is aimed at strengthening the education system in the state. Education minister Harjot Singh Bains announced this on Tuesday. Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains lamented that the Congress-led state government had reduced this quota from 75% to 50% in 2018, leading to a shortage of principals in government schools across the state.

“The increased quota will provide more opportunities for experienced and qualified teachers to assume leadership roles, fostering a more robust and effective educational environment in schools,” he said.

This decision would eliminate the stagnation in teachers’ promotion, besides creating a more conducive and inspiring atmosphere for academic growth, said Bains. “We are dedicated to providing quality and modern education to our students thus sending the government school heads and teachers to premier international and national training Institutes to equip them with world-class teaching methods,” he said.

“We are also ramping up school infrastructure through the ambitious ‘Sikhya Kranti’ initiative by incurring ₹2,000 crore over 12,000 government schools, which are being transformed, besides establishing state-of-the-art Schools of Eminence,” he added.