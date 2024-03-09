Prioritise your daughters’ education, Haryana governor tells parents

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya while speaking at the International Women’s Day function organised by the state women and child development department in Panchkula on Friday stated that empower daughters with education to drive national development. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatraya honoured women achievers on International Women's Day. He said women have carved out their distinct identities across all fields today. He urged parents to prioritise the education of their daughters, enabling them to contribute significantly to their homes, communities, and the nation through their educational endeavours. (Sant Arora /HT)

The governor flagged off the e-rickshaws given by the department to 11 women of Antyodaya families.

During the programme, the governor gave away ₹5 lakh as the first prize to deputy commissioner, Palwal, Neha Singh, for achieving remarkable improvement in sex ratio in the year 2023. The second prize, jointly awarded, went to deputy commissioner, Faridabad, Vikram, and deputy commissioner, Rewari, Rahul Hooda, who also received ₹3 lakh each. The deputy commissioner, Kurukshetra, Shantanu Sharma was awarded the third prize, along with an amount of ₹2 lakh.

In recognition of their efforts in improving the nutritional status of children, deputy commissioner, Faridabad, Vikram was awarded the first place. Deputy commissioner, Kaithal, Prashant Panwar secured the second position, and deputy commissioner, Panipat, was awarded the third place. They received award money of ₹2 lakh, ₹1 lakh, and ₹50,000, respectively.

The Governor presented ₹5 lakh to Kaithal resident Vandana Sharma under Sushma Swaraj Award. Rewari resident Nandini received ₹1.50 lakh under the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award, while Panchkula resident Vandana Bhardwaj was awarded ₹1 lakh under the Behan Shanno Devi Panchayati Raj Award. Gurugram resident Bhagwati Yadav was honoured with ₹51,000 under the Lifetime Achievement Award, and nursing officer Kavita from Jhajjar received ₹21,000.

Jhajjar residents Palak, Priyanka, and Manu Bhakar, Sonepat resident Pooja, Jind resident Pooja, Panipat resident Ritu Negi, Faridabad resident Rhythm Sangwan, and Rohtak resident Shafali were each honoured with ₹21,000 under player category award.

He also honoured Kaithal resident Kavita Rani, Hisar resident Suman Bala, Chandigarh resident Veena Rani, Panchkula resident Veena and Karnal resident Karuna Sharma with ₹21,000 each as government employee award.