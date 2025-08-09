Search
Sat, Aug 09, 2025
Private member bill could not tabled in house due to paucity of time: Manish Tewari

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 08:18 am IST

The proceedings of the Parliament were adjourned at 3 pm, due to which this bill could not be presented despite being listed for the fifth time

A private member bill proposed by senior Congress leader and city MP Manish Tewari for fundamental reforms in the administrative system of Chandigarh could not be presented in the Parliament once again. The proceedings of the Parliament were adjourned at 3 pm, due to which this bill could not be presented despite being listed for the fifth time.

Manish Tewari, Chandigarh MP (HT FIle Photo)

The city MP posted about it on X expressing his frustration. MP Tewari wrote, “I was all set to move my Private Member’s Bill to provide for a 05 year directly elected term for the Mayor of Chandigarh as also a Mayor in Council with very significantly enhanced powers. The house was adjourned at 3.00PM. This is the 5th time it was listed for introduction. These are the two fundamental reforms that Chandigarh requires an empowered Municipal Corporation with all subjects except land, Police and Public order & a seat in the Council of States - Rajya Sabha (sic).”

MP Tewari said that earlier he had moved a Private Member’s Bill on December 3, 2021, and August 9, 2024, for the Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh.

Through this bill, MP Tewari wants to make provision for the MC mayor’s term to be extended to five years in Chandigarh rather than the present one year term.

