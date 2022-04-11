Private schools in Punjab closed to protest Gurdaspur school MD’s arrest
Private schools in Bathinda and other districts of Punjab remained closed on Monday in protest against the arrest of the managing director (MD) of a Gurdaspur-based school and another person in a case of alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old student on March 31.
The state president of Private Unaided School Association (PUSA), an umbrella organisation of 1,700 schools affiliated with CBSE and ICSE, Vinod Khurana, said that almost all institutes remained shut in Punjab.
“We also got the support of 3,300 private schools affiliated with Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) as there has been a strong resentment against the authorities after the Gurdaspur incident. The police action was unjust as there was no evidence against the chairman and other managers of the school. We will soon decide on our course of action if our demand for the immediate release of our colleagues is not met,” said Khurana.
Most private school authorities had alerted parents on Sunday itself that the next day would also be an off in view of the protest.
Mohinder Singh Bhola, another private school operator, said the call for the strike was given to stop the harassment of innocent people.
“We don’t intend to influence the judicial process but police should not come under undue pressure from politicians or the so-called civil society. The association also supports justice for the child and her family but a serious matter like sexual assault should be investigated objectively without maligning the dignity of an individual,” said Bhola.
10 students injured in accident at Pune’s Uruli Kanchan
At least ten school kids were injured after the autorickshaw ferrying them was hit by a pickup truck near Uruli Kanchan on the Pune-Solapur highway on Monday morning. According to the police officials, the accident took place around 7.30 am and the students of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyalaya are all aged between seven to twelve years. The driver and some students who received serious injuries have been taken to a private hospital.
Punjab elections: Congress issues show-cause notice to Sunil Jakhar
The disciplinary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued a show-cause notice to former Punjab unit president Sunil Jakhar for his statements during the assembly elections and alleged recent remarks against former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi. The committee examined the statements and has issued the show-cause notice as per the constitution of the party, giving him one week to reply.
Soaring temperatures bad news for Bangaloreans, good news for AC makers
IMD's prediction about a hotter-than-usual summer has put a smile on the face of AC manufacturers who are hoping for an improvement after two slow years thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers like Voltas, Hitachi,, Panasonic and Godrej Appliances are anticipating pent-up demand, especially in a city like Bengaluru where ACs weren't a necessity. Weather forecasters point out that April 2021 was much kinder than 2022.
'Will try to fulfill..': Punjab Cong's new chief says after meeting Rahul Gandhi
Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring along with the newly-appointed members of the state unit on Monday met Rahul Gandhi in the capital. Read Amarinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) is Punjab Congress president Warring was appointed as the Punjab Congress president on April 9 by Sonia Gandhi, replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu who was asked to resign following the Grand Old Party's debacle in the Punjab Assembly polls.
Microplastics in Cauvery leading to deformities in fish, IISC study reveals
Pollutants like microplastics may be causing growth defects in fish, including skeletal deformities, in the Cauvery river, a new study by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed. Published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, the study was led by Upendra Nongthomba, Professor at the Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics (MRDG), in the IISc.
