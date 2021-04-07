Private schools tracking our social media accounts, allege parents

The All Parents’ Associations, Jalandhar, on Tuesday accused some schools of tracking their social media accounts and raising questions over their private trips after they expressed inability to deposit fees of their children.

In a press conference, the parents said private schools were withholding the results of the students whose fees were not deposited. They accused the schools of not following the directions of the Supreme Court on the fee issue.

Association president Raju Ambedkar said the result of his two children was withheld by a private school over pending dues. “When I expressed my inability to pay various funds, the school administration told me that I had money for private trips to Rajasthan but not for paying fee. Later, the management told me that they had seen pictures of my trip on social media,” he said.

Chetan Sharma, another parent, said, “When we questioned a private school for charging different funds, a superintendent told me that we didn’t have money to pay fees of our child even my wife wore expensive jewellery.”

They requested district administration to intervene in the matter and ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court directions.