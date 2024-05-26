 Priyanka to address rally in Chandigarh; Bansal likely to share stage with Tewari - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Priyanka to address rally in Chandigarh; Bansal likely to share stage with Tewari

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 26, 2024 08:22 AM IST

Four-time MP from Chandigarh Pawan Kumar Bansal, who has been absent from Tewari campaign since his candidature was announced on April 13, is expected to attend the rally in Chandigarh

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Chandigarh on Sunday to campaign in support of party candidate Manish Tewari.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a public rally at Ram Lila ground in Sector 27 around 2 pm in Chandigarh. (HT File)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be addressing a public rally at Ram Lila ground in Sector 27 around 2 pm in Chandigarh. (HT File)

She will be addressing a public rally at Ram Lila ground in Sector 27 around 2 pm.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Four-time MP from Chandigarh Pawan Kumar Bansal, who has been absent from Tewari campaign since his candidature was announced on April 13, is expected to attend the rally. If this happens, this will be the first time during these elections that Bansal and Tewari will share common stage.

While Bansal had been campaigning for party candidates in Mohali and Panchkula over the past few days, he kept away from participating in any party activity in Chandigarh, where Tewari has been holding foot marches, public meetings, rallies and door-to-door visits.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday had paid a visit to Bansal in an attempt to mollify him. Last month, AICC Chandigarh in-charge Rajeev Shukla had also requested Bansal to join Tewari’s campaign. Tewari himself has visited Bansal’s residence twice to seek his blessings.

But visibly peeved by being denied a ticket this time (after successive losses in 2014 and 2019), he said he was stepping back as he had been asked to step back.

Since the announcement of Tewari’s candidature, several office-bearers had left the party in support of Bansal. Moreover, over 100 party leaders and workers had submitted resignations, demanding removal of local party president HS Lucky for liking an Instagram post that mocked Bansal for losing the ticket, an allegation he has vehemently denied.

But on May 2, several disgruntled leaders from Bansal’s camp, majority of whom have strong grassroots connection, joined Tewari’s campaign after he pacified them while assuring full respect in the party.

On Saturday, a meeting of party activists was held at the Congress Bhawan under Lucky’s leadership to chalk out the programme for the Sunday rally and mobilise support from city residents.

Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of the party, stated a large stage was being erected at the venue and there will be a separate enclosure for the media. Vivek Bansal, secretary, AICC, and party observer for Chandigarh seat, held a meeting with Chandigarh Police officers, fire brigade and other officers of the UT administration as part of preparations for the rally.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Priyanka to address rally in Chandigarh; Bansal likely to share stage with Tewari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On