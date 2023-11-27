close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Probe into Himachal staff selection paper leak case in final stage

Probe into Himachal staff selection paper leak case in final stage

ByGaurav Bisht
Nov 27, 2023 03:35 PM IST

Examination results for 22 of the 38 cases in the paper leak investigation at the state forensic lab in Junga have been completed and reports have been despatched. Sixteen cases are under “active investigation” at the Mandi laboratory.

The investigation into the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case after the formation of the Congress government is nearing completion with the state forensic laboratory examining all digital devices installed in the Hamirpur office at the time.

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission office in Hamirpur. (HT file photo)
The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission office in Hamirpur. (HT file photo)

Official sources said that the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Dharamshala has completed the examination of equipment and documents, while Mandi lab has finished four of five cases and is awaiting the final report for the remaining one that is expected shortly.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Examination results for 22 of the 38 cases in the paper leak investigation at the state forensic lab in Junga have been completed and reports have been despatched. Sixteen cases are under “active investigation” at the laboratory.

The paper leak case involves multiple post codes, which are being probed. 80% of the investigation reports received at the state forensic lab from the staff selection commission, Hamirpur, have been promptly forwarded to the relevant agencies.

Meenakshi Mahajan, the director of the state forensic laboratory, said that the probe in a majority of the staff selection commission paper leak cases have been concluded and the corresponding reports have been submitted to the investigating agency. “Some cases are still under investigation at the SFSL,” she said.

The paper leak case involves the examination of digital devices, including hard disks, mobiles, and laptops, which contain a substantial amount of data. Investigation and trials related to such digital matters are time-consuming. Additionally, the investigation includes the examination of OMR sheets, along with voice-matching.

The Congress government had disbanded the commission soon after it assumed power. This decision came after it was confirmed that papers for 14 competitive examinations held by the selection commission, Hamirpur, during the previous administration had been leaked, resulting in 65 arrests and a probe against 200 individuals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out