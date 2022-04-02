Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat

Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content.

Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts.

According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.

“There was no arrival of wheat in our mandi today. Harvesting has not started in our area yet,” said Mahinder Singh, a commission agent at Nilokheri grain market.

Another commission agent from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa grain market, Gurdev Singh said there was no arrival of wheat on Friday at most shops and they have to wait for at least a week until harvesting picks pace.

Officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, procurement agencies and the district administrations arrived in the mandis to review the arrangements.

However, registration on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal is mandatory for all farmers to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,015 per quintal but farmers have been allowed to fix their schedule to bring their produce to their respective mandis.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav visited Karnal’s new grain market to review the arrangements and instructed the officials that the farmers do not face any problem.

He said instructions have been issued to the procurement agencies to ensure lifting of procured wheat within 72 hours.

Karnal grain market secretary Chander Parkash said procurement has started and one farmer had brought his produce in the mandi but it could not be purchased as the moisture level in the produce was too high against the required 12%.

Hisar district food and supplies controller Ashok Sharma said they have made adequate arrangements for wheat procurement but the process could not be started as farmers did not bring their produce to the purchase centres.

“Harvesting is still on and procurement will pick pace from next week,” he added.

As per an official spokesperson of the Haryana state agriculture department, the procurement of wheat began at 410 mandis in state by procurement agencies including the food and supplies department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, and the Food Corporation of India on the MSP of ₹2,015.

