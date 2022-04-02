Procurement begins in Haryana mandis amid poor arrival of wheat
Procurement of wheat began in Haryana mandis on Friday but the arrival of wheat remained poor. And most wheat that arrived in the mandis could not be procured on the first day due to higher moisture content.
Procurement could not be started in the mandis of Rohtak, Hisar, Fatehabad, Bhiwani and some other districts.
According to arhtiyas, farmers said harvesting is delayed by a week and the arrival will pick pace by next week.
“There was no arrival of wheat in our mandi today. Harvesting has not started in our area yet,” said Mahinder Singh, a commission agent at Nilokheri grain market.
Another commission agent from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa grain market, Gurdev Singh said there was no arrival of wheat on Friday at most shops and they have to wait for at least a week until harvesting picks pace.
Officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board, procurement agencies and the district administrations arrived in the mandis to review the arrangements.
However, registration on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal is mandatory for all farmers to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,015 per quintal but farmers have been allowed to fix their schedule to bring their produce to their respective mandis.
Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav visited Karnal’s new grain market to review the arrangements and instructed the officials that the farmers do not face any problem.
He said instructions have been issued to the procurement agencies to ensure lifting of procured wheat within 72 hours.
Karnal grain market secretary Chander Parkash said procurement has started and one farmer had brought his produce in the mandi but it could not be purchased as the moisture level in the produce was too high against the required 12%.
Hisar district food and supplies controller Ashok Sharma said they have made adequate arrangements for wheat procurement but the process could not be started as farmers did not bring their produce to the purchase centres.
“Harvesting is still on and procurement will pick pace from next week,” he added.
As per an official spokesperson of the Haryana state agriculture department, the procurement of wheat began at 410 mandis in state by procurement agencies including the food and supplies department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, and the Food Corporation of India on the MSP of ₹2,015.
-
Ramila during Chaitra Navratri in Sangam city
For the first time, Prayagraj citizens are watching and enjoying Ramlila during the auspicious nine days of Chaitra Navratri. This is the traditional Ramlila, in which dialogues are actually delivered by actors and not lip-synced to pre-recorded dialogues. The Ramlila began in a grand procession of Lord Vishnu and Mahalakshmi from Bharadwaj Ashram on Friday. Following this, Ravan's birth was depicted. Ramlila will now be held every day from 7pm to 10.30 pm.
-
Doctor’s suicide in Rajasthan: IMA Meerut medicos strike work, demand law to protect them
Hundreds of doctors stayed off work on Friday, demanding justice for Dr Archana Gautam, who committed suicide in Dausa district of Rajasthan, after a case was lodged against her, holding her responsible for the death of a patient during child birth. The Indian Dental Association also extended support to the Indian Medical Association in the strike on Friday.
-
Jewar airport authorities focus on tree conservation
A team from the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar has transplanted 68 large trees of native species as part of its conservation plan for the 'green airport'. NIA chief executive officer, Christoph Schnellmann added that a specific area has been earmarked within the airport land for the purpose. Schnellmann added that various other environment-friendly initiatives are also being planned at the upcoming airport that will be executed in a staggered manner through the development phase of the airport.
-
550,000 Ghaziabad households to be issued unique IDs soon
About 550,000 households under Ghaziabad municipal corporation's jurisdiction area will have an 18-digit unique identification number. The civic body officials said that the work for the project will start from this financial year after the geographic information system-survey output is finalised. The corporation has conducted a GIS-based survey of properties in its jurisdiction area and found that about 168,000 properties were never charged property tax, thereby posing a dent in the annual revenues.
-
Greater Noida authority mulls changing names of sectors
The Greater Noida authority is mulling to change the names of sectors in the industrial town to make them simpler for residents as well as for the convenience of visitors. Greater Noida authority's chief executive officer Narendra Bhooshan has formed a committee headed by additional CEO Deep Chand to look into the matter. The authority plans to rename the sectors, both residential and industrial, by numbers for the convenience of the public.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics