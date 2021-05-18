Programme to detect sick patients floated in Barnala

Amid surge in Covid cases in Barnala villages, Pendu Sanjeevani Committee — a community-based programme — has been launched for timely medical intervention at grassroots level, subdivisional magistrate Varjeet Walia said on Monday.

The SDM said that early proactive detection of all sick patients in the villages, facilitating their testing, ensuring medication, daily monitoring of vitals and timely referral to Level-2 facilities in case of health deterioration are the core principles of the committee which comprises registered medical practitioners (RMPs), health workers, patwari, guardians of governance (GoG), and volunteers.

The programme was launched from Chananwal of the district. “Daily door-to-door health survey began on May 14, a day after the launch. This included recording of vitals such as body temperature, SPO2 levels, heart rate and symptoms experienced. Total 16 people with Covid-19 symptoms were identified on May 15. Of the identified sick patients, 11 underwent Covid tests,” he added.

As per this programme, daily village health survey reports will be provided to chief health officer and senior medical officer. They will categorise all patients in the village under Level 1 and Level 2 stages.

“The idea is that the committee members will first identify non-tested patients and then motivate and counsel them for testing and isolation. Body vitals of such patients will be recorded daily in the survey, which will help us gauge the medical condition of the patients who do not come forward for testing. Suitable medical treatment would be given to these L1 or L2 patients. This model would result in reduction of fatalities in villages,” the SDM added.

Panels formed to tackle Covid in Patiala rural areas

Patiala Similarly, monitoring committees were set up at subdivisional and village levels across the Patiala district on Monday.

Deputy commissioner Kumar Amit said as a part of the ‘Mission Fateh’, subdivisional committee has been constituted comprising SDM as chairperson and deputy superintendent of police, senior medical officer, block development and panchayat officer, child development and programme officer and block primary education officer as its members.

“SDMs have been authorised to depute sector officers from any of the subdivisional level line departments. The civil surgeon, in coordination with SDMs and SMOs, must tap all the medical staff available in health centres and form health subcommittees which will further coordinate with village-level panels,” he added.