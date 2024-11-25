Projects worth 120 crore set in motion in Ludhiana

Local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh laid the foundation stones for different development projects worth over ₹120 crore in the city on Monday. These include construction of Lohara bridge over Sidhwan canal and a project for disposing of the legacy waste at Jamalpur dump site (around 19.62 lakh metric tonnes) and Jainpur site (over 2 lakh metric tonnes) of the civic body. Local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh during the inauguration of a development projects in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Marking the initiation of the Lohara bridge project, Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina, who accompanied Cabinet minister Dr Ravjot Singh, said it was a long pending demand of the residents. The bridge would cost around ₹12.50 crore.MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal was also present.

Its construction is expected to streamline the movement of traffic in the area. Minister Ravjot Singh also announced ₹1 crore from his discretionary quota for taking up development works in Ludhiana South constituency.

Later, Dr Ravjot Singh, along with Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, laid the stone of a project to dispose of around 19.62 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste accumulated at the Jamalpur main dump site of the MC on Tajpur road. Heaps of garbage would be removed under the project which is being taken up at an estimated cost of around ₹100 crore. The legacy waste would be disposed off through a bioremediation process.

After the removal of waste, around 41 acres of land of the civic body would be freed and the land will then be used for welfare of the residents.

The cabinet minister, along with Gill MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal and MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, inaugurated another project to dispose of over 2 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste from the Jainpur site of the civic body. The waste would be disposed of through bioremediation and the project is being taken up at an estimated cost of around ₹11 crore. Around 29 acres of land would be free after removal of the legacy waste and this land would then be used for future projects of the civic body.