GRP puts up Amritpal’s ‘wanted’ posters at rly stations in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 12:35 AM IST

AMRITSAR : The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Thursday put up ‘wanted’ posters of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De head Amritpal Singh, who continues to evade arrest since March 18, at railway station Amritsar district.

The posters, containing a picture of Amritpal, reads that the radical preacher is wanted by the police in various cases. The posters also contain contact numbers of some police officials.

Through the posters, the GRP has also announced an ‘appropriate reward’ for those who provide any information about the fugitive radical preacher. “The name of the informer will be kept secret,” the posters read.

GRP’s Amritsar station house officer (SHO) Balvir Singh said following the instructions of Punjab Police, such posters have also been put up at 22 police posts falling under their jurisdiction.

“Passengers are being urged to support the police in tracing Amritpal and inform them if he is spotted travelling in trains,” he said, adding that they are regularly checking trains and passengers at the railway station.

“We are also taking support of Punjab Police and paramilitary forces for regular search operations,” he said.

Amritpal’s posters have also been put up at the barricading of Punjab Police in Tarn Taran district.

Amid reports that Amritpal may visit Amritsar or Talwandi Sabo on Baisakhi, Punjab Police have stepped up vigil in the holy cities. Senior police officials along with paramilitary forces, including Border Security Force (BSF), were seen on various naka points in Amritsar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab Police had put up posters of Amritpal in Gurdaspur district.

On Wednesday night, deputy inspector general (DIG), border-range, Narinder Bhargav checked various naka points in Batala and Gurdaspur districts.

