Properties of 4 drug peddlers attached in Jammu

Police on Wednesday attached properties of four alleged notorious drug peddlers, including a couple, said officials. All the notorious drug peddlers residing in Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area were a menace to the society.

“Police in Jammu district successfully obtained confirmation order of attachment of four properties belonging to notorious drug peddlers of Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area,” said a police spokesperson.

The drug peddlers were identified as Pal Singh, his wife Seema, alias Kheeri , Reena, alias Roopa and Shakeela, alias Shakeela Devi, all residents of Rajiv Nagar area and Fareed Ali of Lower Ragoora.

“All the notorious drug peddlers residing in Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area were a menace to the society. The properties were attached under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA) Act,” said the spokesperson.