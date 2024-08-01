 Properties of 4 drug peddlers attached in Jammu - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Properties of 4 drug peddlers attached in Jammu

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Aug 01, 2024 06:16 AM IST

The drug peddlers were identified as Pal Singh, his wife Seema, alias Kheeri , Reena, alias Roopa and Shakeela, alias Shakeela Devi, all residents of Rajiv Nagar area and Fareed Ali of Lower Ragoora

Police on Wednesday attached properties of four alleged notorious drug peddlers, including a couple, said officials.

All the notorious drug peddlers residing in Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area were a menace to the society. The properties were attached under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA) Act, a police spokesperson said. (iStock)
All the notorious drug peddlers residing in Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area were a menace to the society. The properties were attached under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA) Act, a police spokesperson said. (iStock)

“Police in Jammu district successfully obtained confirmation order of attachment of four properties belonging to notorious drug peddlers of Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area,” said a police spokesperson.

The drug peddlers were identified as Pal Singh, his wife Seema, alias Kheeri , Reena, alias Roopa and Shakeela, alias Shakeela Devi, all residents of Rajiv Nagar area and Fareed Ali of Lower Ragoora.

“All the notorious drug peddlers residing in Rajiv Nagar and Ragoora area were a menace to the society. The properties were attached under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 and Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA) Act,” said the spokesperson.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Properties of 4 drug peddlers attached in Jammu
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On