On September 22, the MC had given the firm a last opportunity to submit the pending property tax dues by pasting a notice on the properties owned by Ansal group—SCO 194-195 in Sector 5, Panchkula. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Property tax dues: Panchkula MC seals two shops owned by Ansal group

As per officials of Panchkula MC, the Ansal Housing and Construction Limited owes the civic body 36 lakh in property tax
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:13 AM IST

The municipal corporation of Panchkula has sealed two shop-cum-offices owned by the Ansal group in Sector 5 for failing to clear pending property tax dues.

As per the officials, the Ansal Housing and Construction Limited owes the civic body 36 lakh in property tax.

On September 22, the MC had given the firm a last opportunity to submit the pending property tax dues by pasting a notice on the properties owned by Ansal group—SCO 194-195 in Sector 5.

Zonal taxation officer, Panchkula MC, Gulshan Kumar said that all property tax defaulters had been put on notice to recover dues. If they failed to deposit their pending dues, similar action would be taken against them.

Kumar added that on failing to comply, the action had been taken. The owner was earlier given time for personal hearing, but he showed no interest, he added.

Around 17.5 crore is to be recovered from 14 establishments with each having dues over 5 lakh.

