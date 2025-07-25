Protest held against Bijali Mahadev Ropeway project in Kullu

The faith in the local deity (devta) runs supreme in Himachal Pradesh and this was witnessed once again on Friday as residents took to streets seeking scrapping of the Bijali Mahadev ropeway project citing “deity’s orders”. People stage a protest against Bijli Mahadev ropeway project in Kullu. (Aqil Khan /HT)

The protesters which had sizeable number of women and elderly, was mobilized by the Bijili Mahadev Ropeway Sangharsh Samiti (BMRSS) and they submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari demanding cancellation of the project citing “deity’s orders.”

Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, on Friday said: “A memorandum was handed over and we will be forwarding the same to the government.”

MLA defends project, terms protest politically motivated

MLA of Kullu, Sunder Singh Thakur said, “Those against development are opposing the project in garb of the devta’s order and the project is politically motivated.”

Lashing out at the BJP for “double speak”, Thakur said, “In the 2022 assembly elections, when former MP and former MLA Maheshwar Singh campaigned by putting up posters for the construction of Bijli Mahadev ropeway, no one opposed it at that time and today they are opposing it, this is their hypocrisy”.

Bijli Mahadev is a famous pilgrimage site in Kullu district. It is a Union government project under the Parvatmala Yojana, also known as the National Ropeways Development Programme — designed to offer a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional road transport in hilly areas. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has laid the foundation stone of the ropeway project for Bijli Mahadev in March 2024. The residents of Kharal valley, which lies at the foothills of the Bijli Mahadev temple have been holding agitations against the ropeway project. The residents say that the 2.4-km-long ropeway project would destroy the hill of Bijli Mahadev, pointing towards the cracking up at several places.

The protesters gathered at Ramshila in Kullu and walked till Dhalpur ground where they raised slogans against the project, where heavy deployment of police was done.

“Devta is against the project and we are here to demand scrapping of the project. Development cannot be at the cost of the faith”, said 75-year-old Deena Ram.

“Bijli Mahadev is a centre of religious faith and commercial centre should not be built there. Keeping in mind the faith of local people, it should be canceled,” said Devika Rani, 65, a local.

The president of Devbhoomi Jagran Manch, Kshitij Sood, said, “Devbani is supreme in Devbhoomi Kullu and the deity is repeatedly opposing the construction so this ropeway should be cancelled”.

President of BMRSS, Suresh Negi, said, “People are on the streets against the ropeway project as the devta is against the same. The project is coming up against the orders of the devta.”

Former president of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Kullu, Ram Singh said, “People and organizations associated with Dev Samaj will have to come together. He also warned the president of Kardar Sangh to respect the people associated with Dev Samaj and join them in their campaign. I will take your voice to Delhi”.

Vinender Singh Jamwal, caretaker of Bijli Mahadev temple said, “We have a special request to the central government, Prime Minister and Nitin Gadkari that they should cancel this ropeway and follow the order of the deity and respect the public feelings of the people here”.