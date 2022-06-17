Protests against Agnipath Scheme: Army aspirants lathicharged, detained in Jammu
Army aspirants staging a protest against the cancellation of the written examination and introduction of the Agnipath scheme to recruit jawans on a contractual basis were lathicharged and detained in two separate areas in Jammu on Thursday.
While the lathicharge took place outside the army’s recruitment office on BC Road in Jammu, protesters were detained at Dogra Chowk.
Calling the Agnipath scheme, which allows the army to recruit jawans on a contractual basis for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement for most without gratuity and pension benefits, a “cruel joke”, the protesting aspirants raised slogans against the BJP and blocked Dogra Chowk, before finally assembling on Tawi Bridge, where traffic remained disrupted for over an hour.
One of the protesters said, “We had cleared our physical and medical examination and had been waiting for the written examination. However, we have been told that the written exam has been cancelled and that we will now be accommodated under the Agnipath scheme.”
Another protesting aspirant said, “First, recruitment did not take place due to the abrogation of Article 370, and afterwards the Covid pandemic cast a shadow on recruitment for two years. Just when things were starting to normalise, the written exam has been scrapped.”
“Around 80-90% aspirants do not fall in the prescribed age group for the scheme. The government must rollback the decision as our futures are at stake,” he said, adding that several aspirants had applied for recruitment in 2019.
It may be stated here Jammu region is famous for producing officers and soldiers for the three services of the nation, especially army.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
