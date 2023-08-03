Nuh violence: Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal take out protest rallies

Members of right-wing outfits Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday took out protest rallies in Bhiwani, Hisar, Mahendragarh, Fatehabad, Jind and several parts of state against the communal violence in Nuh. Members of Bajrang Dal during a protest against the violence in Haryana's Nuh district in New Delhi. (HT photo)

Harish Ram Kali, a leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Jind, said the government should take strict action against those involved in the communal violence in Nuh and Sohana.

“People from a particular community had pelted stones on the shobha yatra and the government should arrest them. Such anti-social elements want to make Mewat a hub of unlawful activities,” he added.

Bajrang Dal leader Harish Varma led the protest in Fatehabad and asked the Haryana government to bulldoze the houses of those involved in the communal incident in Nuh. “There is need to implement Uttar Pradesh model to tackle communal incidents. The property of the accused should be seized and NSA should be invoked on them,” he added.

A right-wing leader Varun Bajrangi from Bhiwani demanded ₹20 lakh for the injured persons and ₹5 crore for the deceased persons in the communal violence that broke out in Nuh and Sohana.

The Hindu outfits took out protest rallies and submitted memorandums to respective deputy commissioners.