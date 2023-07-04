{PRTC contractual workers union} Protest rally staged for long pending demands in Ludhiana

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) contractual workers’ union organised a protest rally at depot gates of nine districts in the state on Tuesday. The rally was against their long pending demands including regularisation of the contractual workers, bringing changes in km scheme and wage hike. PRTC contract workers union, Punjab holding a protest gate rallies at Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Referring to a meeting held on December 19, 2022 with chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua, Union spokesperson Jagtar Singh mentioned that the government had requested approximately 15 days for considering the demands put forward by members of the union. However, even after six months, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issues. A meeting with state transport secretary Naresh Kumar was also held a few months back but still resulted in nothing, owing to which the union announced a protest on June 27.

Gurbaaj Singh, Amritpal Singh and Gurpreet Singh Vaddech, representatives of the union, highlighted that they have agreed to a wage hike of 5% and changes in the kilometre scheme. The matter was discussed in the meeting of the Board of Directors, but these demands were not included in the agenda of the meeting.

Protestors highlighted that the government should resolve the issues of the contractual workers immediately otherwise the bus stand will remain closed for two hours on July 11, 2023.