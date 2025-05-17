PSEB Class-10 exam: 3 girls take top spots with a perfect 100%

Girls put up a stellar show in Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class-10 exams, taking the top three positions with a perfect 100%. Akshnoor Kaur of Sant Mohan Dass School in Kot Sukhia, Faridkot; Ratindeep Kaur of Baba Farid Senior Secondary School, Chatteana, Muktsar; and Arshdeep Kaur of Ram Sarup Memorial School, Malerkotla — all 650 out of 650. They were ranked based on age, with the youngest of them being conferred the first position. Students of Sun Valley Public School in jubilant mood after the declaration of PSEB Class 10 results in Amritsar on Friday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

Girls were also ahead of boys in terms of pass percentage. While the percentage of girls passing was 96.85%, that of boys was 94.50%.

The overall pass percentage was 95.61% for the regular students, which declined by 3% from last year’s 98.11%.

Amritsar topped the state with a pass percentage of 98.54%, while Ludhiana was the worst at 91.62% among 23 districts. Government schools recorded a pass percentage of 95.47%, which last year was 97.32%.

PSEB chairperson Amarpal Singh said girls have once again outperformed boys, and schools in rural areas have done better than those in urban areas. “This time, exams were conducted with increased strictness,” he added. The result is available at PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and www.indiaresults.com. For re-evaluation, students have to apply within 15 days. For re-appear cases, forms will be uploaded on the board website soon.