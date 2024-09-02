 PSPCL employee caught taking ₹10,000 as ‘bribe’ - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
PSPCL employee caught taking 10,000 as ‘bribe’

ByHT Correspondent, Faridkot
Sep 03, 2024 05:42 AM IST

Role of a sub-divisional officer, Jarnail Singh, too under scanner, says a spokesperson of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Som Nath, an assistant lineman (ALM), posted at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) office in Dagru village of Moga district, red-handed while he was reportedly accepting a bribe of 10,000.

The Vigilance Bureau, Ferozepur range, laid a trap to arrest Som Nath accepting bribe from a complainant in presence of two official witnesses.
A VB spokesperson said complainant Jagdeep Singh of Daudhar village in Moga, who runs two dhabas in Dagru and Nidhawala, had 1.5 lakh pending as electricity bills. He alleged that PSPCL sub-divisional officer (SDO) Jarnail Singh, along with Som Nath, had previously taken a bribe of 10,000 to allow payment of pending bills in installments.

According to him, Som Nath later disconnected the power supply and reconnected it after taking 1,000 more while demanding that pending bills be cleared immediately. For allowing installments, he allegedly demanded 13,000, claiming that 10,000 would be given to the SDO.

The VB, Ferozepur range, laid a trap and caught Som Nath accepting 10,000 from the complainant in presence of two official witnesses. A case was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station in Ferozepur range.

The spokesperson added that the role of SDO Jarnail Singh would be investigated.

Tuesday, September 03, 2024
