Ludhiana: PSPCL lineman accuses wife, aide of trying to run him over; FIR lodged

A Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) lineman has accused his wife and her aide of attempting to run him over with an SUV near Mullanpur bus stand, following which the Dakha police have registered an FIR. PInvestigating officer ASI Sikhmandar Singh said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. (HT File)

The complainant, Parminder Singh, a resident of village Chaminda, told police that the incident occurred on April 2 while he was returning home on his motorcycle after work. Near the Mini Secretariat, he spotted his wife, Karamjit Kaur, driving a black Scorpio with Taranjit Singh accompanying her. On noticing him, the duo allegedly sped away.

Parminder Singh said he followed the vehicle and intercepted it near Mullanpur bus stand around 5.30 pm when it got stuck in traffic.

During a confrontation, he alleged, Taranjit Singh asked Karamjit Kaur to run him over, following which the vehicle was deliberately driven into him, causing him to fall and sustain injuries.

He claimed to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone. The complainant further told police that his wife has been living separately at her parental home for the past six months and alleged that the incident was linked to personal disputes. He also accused the two of issuing threats.

Based on his statement, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to commit culpable homicide, along with provisions related to causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Investigating officer ASI Sikhmandar Singh said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused and further investigation is underway.