PSPCL officials booked after forest worker dies of electrocution in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

The death of a daily wage forest worker Jatinder Kumar of Manan village allegedly due to electrocution sparked outrage among the family members who staged a protest at Prabhat Chowk, leading to a huge traffic jam in the city on Monday. Commuters faced a tough time as the police failed to convince the protesters to clear the site. The family demanded a case under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against certain PSPCL officials alleging that the mishap was caused by their negligence. HT Image

Kumar had sustained burnt injuries while working in the forest in the first week of this month. The family alleged that he got electrocuted due to loose electricity wires, whereas the Powercom officials have maintained that the person had got trapped in a forest fire. A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Sadar police station against a sub-divisional officer, a junior engineer and a lineman of the electricity department under Sections 337 and 338 (causing grievous hurt by a negligent act) of the IPC.

Following the death of the man, who had since been admitted to DMCH Ludhiana, the family and their sympathizers held a demonstration in the civil hospital in the morning and then marched to Parbhat Chowk, where they blocked all roads leading to the city. After about three hours, the dharna was lifted when they were informed by the police officials that Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) had been added to the FIR.